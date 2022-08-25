Listen Live

Accused in shooting incident near McLeese Lake set to go to trial

By George Henderson
Williams Lake Courthouse (MyCaribooNow.com-STAFF)

A trial date has been set for a man charged in connection with a shooting incident in the McLeese Lake area.

43-year old Ray Beaulieu is due back in court on March 2nd of next year.

He’s charged with one count each of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm, and storage of a firearm contrary to regulation.

Several other charges have been stayed.

Williams Lake RCMP responded to a report of a shot fired in the direction of a home in the 61-hundred block of Guide Road back in July of last year.

Police say a black Honda Ridgeline was seen leaving the property, and that a man and a woman were arrested.

41-year old Willow Morgan Giesinger was also charged in connection with this case.

She pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, and was sentenced to 12 months probation.

 

