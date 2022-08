Drive BC is reporting a motor vehicle incident west of Williams Lake that has resulted in single-lane alternating traffic in both directions on Highway 20 between Chimney Valley Road and Buckley Drive.

BC Hydro said crews are on site as more than 12 hundred customers South of Soda Creek Road, North-East-West of Highway 20 have been without power since 1:52 this afternoon.

On their last update as of 5:07, this afternoon BC Hydro estimates the time for the power to be restored is 9 tonight.