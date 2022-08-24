The Nine Mile Ranch, nine miles northwest of Quesnel, received the Century Farm Award after its 100 year contribution to the Cariboo, and BC farming community.

The Sanford family have been running the ranch since 1922, where the family moved from London, England after visiting their kids. From there, the family has passed down the farm to their kids, and has continued that way to today.

“There’s always been a deep commitment to the land and ensuring that its well looked after and that’s obviously looked different over the years.” says Reanne Sanford, one of the siblings that works at the Nine Mile Ranch.

“The first parcel of land that was purchased was only 160 acres, so now the ranch occupies about 1200 acres.”

- Advertisement -

Sanford is one of four siblings who currently help working at the ranch, along with their parents.

As for receiving the Century Farm Award, she says it was amazing, and that its great that the government recognizes pioneer families. She added that it goes to show that agriculture is still very important to the province and communities.

For more information on the Nine Mile Ranch and the Century Farm Award, you can visit the Government of BC’s website here.