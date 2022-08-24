BC Wildfire Service crews are responding to several fires within our region.

Fire Information Officer with the Cariboo Fire Center, Jessica Mack said on Monday (August 22) a thunderstorm went through which sparked new incidents, many of those receiving a significant amount of rain with it which helped cool fire behavior.

“Within the Cariboo Fire Center, we are continuing to respond to 31 wildfires. Many of the new incidents are within the Central Cariboo Zone, Williams Lake, Horsefly, and Likely areas. We still have the incidents within the 100 Mile House Zone all of which are classified as under control within the Meadow Lake area.”

Mack noted that of those active wildfires 12 are classified as under control, 3 are being held, and 16 are classified as out of control.

“So all of the incidents have been assessed and prioritized and all but one have been smaller than 0.09 hectares in size,” Mack said.

The biggest wildfire continues to be in the 100 Mile House fire zone.

Mack said it’s 35 hectares in size and located 3 kilometers to the northeast of Canoe Lake.

She said crews have a 100-foot wet line around that entire fire perimeter and firefighters today will focus on expanding it inwards into the fire.