A Quesnel man, accused of abducting a 10-year old boy last month, remains in custody after a bail hearing.

44-year old Jason Penner is due back in provincial court on September 27th for compliance with instructions.

Penner is facing one count of abduction of a person under 14.

Quesnel RCMP received a report of a missing boy back on July 21st.

He was last seen riding his bike along Avery Avenue in West Quesnel at around 3-30 in the afternoon, and police were told that he was in the company of an adult male who was also on a bicycle.

RCMP say they were able to identify the man and locate the boy safe the following morning at his residence.