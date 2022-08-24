Starting today (August 24th), the Alzheimer Society of BC will be hosting education sessions related to dementia and end-of-life care.

The term dementia doesn’t refer to one specific disease, but rather an overall term for a set of symptoms. There are many types of dementias that have different symptoms that affect the brain, such as Alzheimer’s.

“Learning how to live well with dementia is important, so the more you know, the better it is to help manage the symptoms.” says Laurie DeCroos, Support and Education Coordinator for Northern BC.

“It can help you gain control and confidence along your journey.”

Ways people can get help in the Cariboo include is by reaching out to a Resource Centre with the Alzheimer Society, as there are various locations for that. There is also the Central Interior Office in Kamloops.

The education sessions will run through fall, with the education sessions being free for people to sign up to.

For more information on the education sessions, you can visit the Alzheimer Society of BC’s website here.