Williams Lake was hit fairly hard by last nights storm which caused some areas to flood.

Throughout the day, City crews have been working to clean up and repair any damages from the storm, with a portion of Oliver street having to be closed off. Water could even be seen rushing out of manholes across the City, causing roads to flood.

“We had our main sweeper doing the downtown, and in-town area, then we put the loaders with the sweepers on the high side.” says Rob Warnock, Director of Municipal Services for the City of Williams Lake.

“Tomorrow, we’ll have to be on south lake side. We’ve had some ditch issues, which we’ve had to deal with and we just keep going until we’re done.”

Warnock added that he hopes to have 90% of the clean up done by tomorrow.

You can find the City’s media release on the clean up on their website here.