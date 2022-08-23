Quesnel RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance to identify suspects in relation to a theft from an excavator.

Sargeant Clay Kronebusch said sometime between the evening of August 19 and the morning of August 21, two large batteries and a large amount of fuel were stolen from an excavator parked at the head of the Wonderland Trail system on the Quesnel Hydraulic Road.

“During the theft, the suspects caused a significant amount of damage to the machine.” Kronebusch said, “If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Quesnel RCMP.”