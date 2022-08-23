Listen Live

Parts of the Chilcotin Had No Power This Morning
Parts of the Chilcotin Had No Power This Morning

By Zachary Barrowcliff
Photo - Pixabay

Power was out for 963 residents west of Riske Creek, and as far as Tatla Lake.

BC Hydro customers lost their power in the early hours of 7:51, and were back up at around 11:30.

Dave Mosure, community relations Coordinator said that the cause of the power outage was due to a tree crossing the power lines.

As to whether or not this was due to last night’s storm, Mosure said that he was unsure what the cause was.

He also adds that if you come across a power line that is down, to assume that it’s live, stay back ten meters and call 9-1-1.

For a map and a list of power outages, you can visit BC Hydro’s website here.

