A familiar face will be behind the bench when the 2022-23 Kootenay International Junior Hockey League season begins for the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

Head Coach and GM Dale Hladun who has been with the club since the 2014-15 campaign is looking forward to what the future holds for his team.

“The Board offered me and I accepted a new 3-year contract extension so give me peace of mind,” Hladun said, “I think that with the youth we have this year I see a ton of good future here. It’s strange, last year we didn’t make the playoffs then I reflected on my ego right now was, man last time I missed the playoffs was the early 2000’s and it just bugged me. I think there were a lot of comforts even in how we run our organization let alone the coaches and staff. That might have been the shock needed to get focused.”

Hladun said they did have some successes last year moving kids during the season to JR A and even our goalie moved up at the end of the year.

This new contract will see Hladun guide the Wranglers through the 2024-25 season.

In 2015-16 he coached the team in capturing the KIJHL, Cyclone Taylor Cup, and Keystone Cup titles.