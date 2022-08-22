- Advertisement -

100 Mile House RCMP is investigating a recent theft of fuel.

On Monday, August 22, 2022, Police were called to the 100 Mile House School District Yard for a report of a theft of fuel, approximately 13,000 liters of diesel.

North District RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson said evidence at the scene suggests that a fuel line had been put through the fence and into the fuel tank.

“Due to the volume of fuel stolen, it’s believed that the person(s) responsible would have had a large truck, likely with a fuel storage tank in it,” Saunderson said. “One person was seen in the yard dressed in a raincoat and balaclava.”

Saunderson said that image was captured on surveillance video and it is believed the suspect was in the yard from 11 pm on Saturday, August 20, until 1:15 am on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

100 Mile House RCMP Sargeant Brad McKinnon said “If you were in the area around 11 pm on August 20, 2022, to 1:15 am on Sunday, August 21, 2022, and have dash cam video, we would like to hear from you.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 100 Mile House RCMP 250 395-2456.