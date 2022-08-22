- Advertisement -

There are currently 16 active Wildfires in the Cariboo Fire Center.

Fire Information Officer, Jessica Mack, said 8 of those are in the 100 Mile Fire Zone, five in the Central Cariboo Fire Zone, and 3 in the Chilcotin Fire Zone.

“We’ve seen a lot of great initial attack success Center-wide and we have 8 fires that were called out as of yesterday,” Mack said.

She said the Cariboo Fire Center hasn’t seen any growth beyond the initial detection dates.

“The largest fire that we have is tracked at 35 hectares in size and that is located 3 kilometers to the northeast of Canoe Lake in the 100 Mile Fire Zone. Today the objectives are to extend the wet lines moving 100 feet around the perimeter. That just means putting water onto the fire, ensuring that from the perimeter of the fire inwards 100 feet in there’s water on the fire.” Mack said. “The stage of control for that incident is classified as being held and we do have 7 firefighters that are assigned to it today.”

Mack added that they have another incident to the southwest of Canoe Lake which is estimated to be 3.5 hectares and the stage of control was updated to be under control.

Mack added they do have 15 contracted firefighters and 1 BC Wildfire Service Official assigned to that fire today.

“Yesterday (August 21) evening we did have a new wildfire that was discovered to the east of Canoe Lake and that’s estimated at 2 hectares in size.” Mack said, “A heavy equipment fuel-free guard was established last night and a water delivery system has been established, and today the focus is to get water onto the fire.”