It was a hat trick for a former Quesnel cowgirl on the Canadian Pro Rodeo circuit this past weekend.

Brooke Wills won money in three rodeos, including one for a first place showing in the Ladies Barrel Racing in Buck Lake.

Wills was also 3rd in Cranbrook, and 4th in Pincher Creek for just under $2,860 in earnings.

She went into the weekend in 18th place in the overall standings, but has now jumped up to 13th.

The top 12 at the end of the year will qualify for the Canadian Finals.