- Advertisement -

A truck overturned on the Johnston Bridge blocked traffic for a while on Friday (August 19) afternoon.

Quesnel RCMP Sergeant Clay Kronebusch says it happened just before 4 o’clock.

“We had a larger truck, maybe a 5 tonne truck, was crossing the bridge and got a little close to the railing, clipped the side of the bridge, causing it to flip over and block both lanes of traffic.”

Kronebusch says no one was seriously hurt.

He says it was a bit tricky getting the truck off of the bridge however, as there are weight restrictions on it.

- Advertisement -

“The City crews were there with a tow truck, and they were looking at trying to pull the truck back to not exceed the weight limit with a tow truck and a big truck on there as well.”

Kronebusch says it turned out that the truck was overweight on its own.

He says the driver, who was from out-of-town, was issued a violation ticket.