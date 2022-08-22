- Advertisement -

100 Mile Fire Rescue assisted BC Wildfire Service with a fire that occurred a few kilometers west of Highway 97 near Keane Road.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander said they got the call Friday (August 19) night around 7.

“Upon arrival, we did see a wildfire that was approximately 0.5 hectares in size and that it was being actioned by helicopter. That helicopter from BC Wildfire Service was able to drop a few buckets of water and really helped knock down the fire,” Hollander said, “and our crews helped clean that fire up. We were there for approximately four to five hours. We did request Lone Butte Fire Department for some personnel power as well as water support.”

Hollander says there were no injuries and that they were able to maintain a good wet line around that fire and as they were leaving the scene they were able to it turn over to the BC Wildfire staff on the ground.