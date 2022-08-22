- Advertisement -

Williams Lake will be getting its new post office today at Prosperity Way.

The post office will be its own building, opening next to the Prosperity Liquor Store.

“There was definitely a need in the community, and our location is a good fit just because it’s on the other side of town from the main post office.” says Mike Jacobson co-owner of the Prosperity Liquor Store.

“It has a lot of parking, and it gives us the opportunity to have more staff in that location.”

This will be the first time Williams Lake will have more than one post office since 2021, at the 7-Eleven.

The post office will be open from Monday to Friday, and Saturday will have different hours.

For more information on the post office, you can visit the Prosperity Liquor Store Facebook page here.