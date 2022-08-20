- Advertisement -

Even though the Williams Lake Stampede has ended for the year, that hasn’t stopped Ultimate Arty from preparing for next year’s parade.

The Stampede Parade was a topic of discussion during the council meeting this week as everyone felt that it was a success.

“To say that we saved the Stampede Parade, might be a bit of an overstatement, but the fun meter has gone to the extreme, and 2022 was a huge success.” says Ultimate Arty (Willie Dye), Organizer for the Stampede Parade.

During City Council, Ultimate Arty revealed that they’re hoping to get a few bigger bands to come in. He’s also looking at the possibility of potentially having school bands in the parade as well.

For the Parade Marshall, Ultimate Arty hopes to have Rick Hansen and his family have the role.