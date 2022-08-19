- Advertisement -

The Cariboo Regional District has advised water customers in Lac La Hache to boil their drinking water water due to samples showing presence of Coliform.

Coliform is a bacteria that can cause an upset stomach, vomiting, fever or diarrhea. Children and elderly are more at risk from this bacteria.

The CRD is working to find the source of contamination, and fix the problem, which may include disinfecting the system.

The boil water advisory includes multiple precautionary steps. They include using purchased bottled water or boiled water for consuming, brushing teeth, dishwashing, preparing food, and making ice.

Water should come to a roiling boil for at least one minute, then can cool to an appropriate temperature before it can be used.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until the Cariboo Regional District and Interior Health are confident the water is safe for use. Once satisfactory results are reported, customers will then be notified that the advisory has been lifted.

You can find the advisory on the CRD website here.