Ed Coleman has announced that he will be seeking re-election in October.

He says he’s running on Council’s business plan, specifically on the things that it says they need to do.

“You know new sewer system, new water sources, improved drainage in the community which we’re doing now, better snow removal, improve all our facilities and get them up to snuff, improve our practices, all those things. The business plan is my focus.”

Coleman, who was first elected in a by-election in February, talks about the thought process behind the decision to run again.

“The thought process was to see what was going on out there, and get into a deep dive to what’s happening to Wells. It has been very challenging, but I am quite confident and feel positive to run again. It will be a four year term. We’ve got a solid business plan, we’ve got the support of our partners on a number of projects, and I really see a positive opportunity to run, and hopefully get in and get a good Council as well.”

Coleman says he believes Wells has a positive future.