Williams Lake Fire Chief, Erick Peterson will be leaving his position to take over as Fire Chief in Abbotsford.

Peterson’s move was announced on the Abbotsford Fire Fighters Association’s Facebook page this past Wednesday. Over his 4 year tenure, Peterson goes over everything that happens in the Cariboo, and as Fire Chief.

“I think if you want to have a masters class in responding to emergencies, coming to the Cariboo or to a region like the regional district, you experience a lot.” says Erick Peterson, Fire Chief for Williams Lake.

“You deal with landslides, wildfires, flooding on a regular basis. Something that you don’t really experience in a lower mainland Fire Department.”

Peterson also spoke about the staff at the Williams Lake Fire Department, saying how they’re committed to supporting the community, and each other.

He added that he’s really enjoyed his time working with them, and the next candidate will as well.