A Smoky Skies Bulletin was issued today (August 19) for the 100 Mile House area.

Senior Air Quality Meteorologist, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, Benjamin Weinstein explained why.

“That is due to wildfire smoke being present in the atmosphere from a number of fires burning in Southeastern BC. With a weather pattern where there’s smoke moving from the South towards the North, there seems like there’s enough smoke that’s kind of burning to the Northwest of Kamloops that’s wafting into the 100 Mile House area today.”

The Smoky Skies Bulletin will be in effect over the next 24 to 48 hours and Weinstein said there will be another one tomorrow morning when they re-evaluate levels of smoke across the province and if warranted it will be continued for the 100 Mile House area and other parts of BC.

Weinstein added that they issued the bulletin because they wanted people to be aware there’s smoke in the air and especially if they’re feeling it to adjust their behavior accordingly.

Regions in the Cariboo that are included under this Smoky Skies Bulletin are Highway 97 from 108 Mile House to Clinton, Bridge Lake, and Canim Lake.