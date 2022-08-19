- Advertisement -

It certainly felt warmer than normal yesterday in the Cariboo.

Doug Lundquist, Meteorologist for Environment Canada said the daytime high barely missed setting temperature records by about a degree which is incredible to have this kind of heat this late in the season.

“The only community that did break a record was Clinton, it got to 32.9 degrees and the old record was 32.4 back in 2012.”

He added that there will be a cool-down period over the next couple of days which could bring another weather event to the region.

“We’re thinking maybe to watch for the possibility that we issue server thunderstorm watches or maybe if it’s even more serious warnings, so those two things could happen here in the next two days. Today the Cariboo could get in the 30s but tomorrow we’re only forecasting a high of 24 but that’s still above average as 23 is the average for this time of year.” Lundquist said.

Monday through Thursday Lundquist noted the highs could be around 30 plus and he wouldn’t be surprised if some records were broken during that time in the Cariboo.

Looking into the long term into September, Lundquist said the highest likelihood for the temperatures is in the hot category.