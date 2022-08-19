- Advertisement -

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP, Frank Caputo spoke earlier this morning on crime rates and medical staffing issues.

Caputo’s first talking point was on the difficulty on handling crimes, as some of the issues are out of federal hands.

“The difficulty with crime, is that policing is generally a municipal issue.” says Frank Caputo, Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP.

“The things that lead to crime, things like housing, mental illness, trauma, substance abuse, those are covered usually by provincial mandates. Health care is provincial, housing is provincial, things like that.”

Caputo went on to say that on the federal level, there are two things they can do. The first is enacting legislation. The second way is by doing a petition.

Caputo then moved onto the issue of the amount of medical staff members, and the problems it’s been causing for ER’s.

Caputo pointed out that health care is a provincial issue, so it would be MLA Lorne Doerkson’s jurisdiction, but he can certainly deal with it on the federal end.

“I want to study the health care systems around the world, and see what do they do right, because clearly, we’re not doing something right. We can’t get enough doctors, we can’t put out enough nurses” says Caputo.

“Does this mean that we need to be training more people, do we need to go to a model that maybe involves more nurse practitioners?”

Canada is number two in the world for spending on health care, and as a G-7 country, Caputo wonders what the other G-7 countries are doing.