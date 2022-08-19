- Advertisement -

The accused in a stabbing incident in downtown Quesnel has pleaded guilty in provincial court.

45-year old Leif Myltoft, charged with aggravated assault, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault with a weapon as well as to one count of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

According to the BC Prosecution Service, Myltoft was sentenced to time served, which amounted to 239 days in jail, three years probation, and he also received a lifetime firearms prohibition.

Quesnel RCMP were called to the Safeway parking lot back on January 19th.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered a person in need of urgent medical attention.

Further investigation revealed that an adult male had been walking along the 400 block of Reid Street when he was confronted by another male and was stabbed.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.