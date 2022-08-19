- Advertisement -

Williams Lake First Nation has two newly elected Band Councillors.

314 total votes were cast yesterday and when the counting was done, former WLFN Chief Ann Louie with 74 votes and Dancing Water Sandy with 50 were chosen to serve a new 4 year term.

Chief Willie Sellars had already been re-elected by acclamation.

A total of 8 candidates were on the ballot for the two Williams Lake First Nation Councillor positions.

Other Councillor Election Results

Dana Alphonse 37 votes

Joey Alphonse 21 votes

JoAnne Moiese 48 votes

Shawna Philbrick 35 votes

Anthony Sellars 43 votes

Norma Sure 6 votes