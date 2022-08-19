A date for a Preliminary Inquiry has been set for the accused in a Williams Lake murder case.

24-year old Waylon Darian Harry is due back in court on September 27th.

Harry is charged with second degree murder.

Williams Lake RCMP were called to the community of Esk’etemc for a suspicious death back on December 20th of last year.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered the body of a 19-year old indigenous female.

A suspect was arrested at the scene.

RCMP said at the time that they believed that the suspect and the victim were known to each other.