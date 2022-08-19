- Advertisement -

The Williams Lake Curling Centre was given funding to make its facility more accessible for people.

The fund was given through the federal government’s Canada Community Revitalization Fund, with a total of $49,414.

The accessibility project had already begun with the Curling Centre’s own funds, but the new funding will allow for the completion of it.

“The project all started when we had a non-conforming ramp outside that was quite old, and really way too steep for wheelchairs.” says Ken Hall, Manager at the Williams Lake Curling Centre.

- Advertisement -

“We thought the best if we could get this lift in, because our ice level was up three steps as well.”

The Curling Centre had applied for the funding around two years ago, however they were declined due to the funds already being given out. A year later was when they got word that they would receive the funds.

For more information on the Curling Centre, you can find there website here.