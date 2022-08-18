- Advertisement -

The Meadow Lake Wildfire West of 70 Mile House is now classified as under control.

Fire Information Officer, Jessica Mack, at the Cariboo Fire Center said yesterday (August 17 ) crews completed a 50-foot wet line around the entire perimeter of the wildfire, and today they will continue with water delivery and push that wet line further into the middle of it.

“The fire has received sufficient suppression action to ensure that there’s no further spread, so things are looking really great on that fire due to the suppression activities by our firefighters. ” Mack said, “Today (August) crews will be continuing with water delivery and pushing that wet line further into the middle of the fire.”

Mack had more good news when it came to the two wildfires in the Quesnel Zone.

“The Baezaeko River fire was called out this (August 18) morning. We did do a thermal scan on that fire and no hot spots were found. And the Kluskus Forest Service Road wildfire, there was a scan on that incident as well and we did identify one hot spot. The crew is on-site and working to put out that hot spot today and the status continues to be under control.”

Mack noted that the current Fire Danger Rating in the Cariboo Fire Center is high in the Southern portion and moderate in the North.