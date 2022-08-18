- Advertisement -

The Abbotsford Fire Fighters Association announced yesterday that Williams Lake Fire Chief, Erick Peterson, will be making a switch to their department.

Mayor Walt Cobb says that Peterson’s departure came as a surprise, with Peterson apparently being given an offer he couldn’t refuse.

“One of the reasons he got the job (in Williams Lake), is because of his experience with organization, emergency operations.” says Walt Cobb, Mayor of Williams Lake.

“He was hired after the 2017 fires, and with all the fires we’ve had since then, that was one of the highlights and why we wish to have him in our community.”

Cobb added that the city will have to look at what they have to offer, when it comes to these management positions.

It’s unclear as to who will be taking over the open position, but as of right now, the city will be looking at different options to fill the spot. Cobb says that they’ll be looking in house, or advertise the open position.

