BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon has removed Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad from the caucus.

Falcon, who is the leader of the opposition issued a statement this afternoon (Thursday):

“Politics is a team sport and British Columbians expect their elected officials to work cooperatively on the important issues facing our province.

“Like any team, our caucus operates on a foundation of mutual respect and trust. While a diversity of perspectives are encouraged and a source of strength, they cannot exist without that important foundation in place.

“Following a pattern of behavior that was not supportive of our caucus team and the principles of mutual respect and trust, I have removed MLA John Rustad from the BC Liberal Caucus effective immediately.”

On Sunday, Rustad re-tweeted the following on his page:

No net warming in Australia for the past 10 years. And the Great Barrier Reef has more coral cover this year than ever recorded. The case for CO2 being the control knob of global temperature gets weaker every day. #CelebrateCO2!!https://t.co/xSjeBeb7A8 pic.twitter.com/VDKapADSZu — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) August 14, 2022

Rustad has been an elected MLA since 2005.

He previously served as Minister of Aboriginal Relations and Reconciliation and Minister of Forests, Lands, and Natural Resource Operations as well as Parliamentary Secretary for Forestry.