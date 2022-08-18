- Advertisement -

The 100 Mile House Lakeland Veterinary Clinic is wanting a new location after its zoning amendment at City Council.

The building that the Lakeland Veterinary Clinic is looking to move into is the Marmot Ridge Golf Course.

As of right now, the move is still in its early stages, with future steps still needing to be taken. The first step for this process was to get the site specific zoning amendment. The next steps are financing, starting the design and architect process.

This new building would replace the current building that is being used for the clinic, which would also bring benefits.



“More space is probably the biggest benefit.” says Ross Dickinson, Owner and Veterinarian at Lakeland Veterinary Clinic.

“More parking is another big one, we got about 30 staff right now, and then the big benefit of owning the property ourselves.”

Dickinson added that community feedback for the zoning amendment has been pleasantly positive.

