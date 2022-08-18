- Advertisement -

It was an early start to the morning for members of 100 Mile Fire Rescue.

At 3 this morning (August 18) they responded to a vehicle rollover, a semi-truck, that was near Highway 97 and Maze Lake Road.

“Upon arrival, our crews observed that the driver, the lone occupant, was out of the vehicle and was in the care of BC Ambulance Service.” Fire Chief Roger Hollander said, “There were no injuries thankfully to the driver and the scene was left with RCMP. We did have to perform traffic control for some time until Highways Department and the flaggers showed up.”

Hollander said they arrived with the 100 Mile Fire Rescue vehicle along with 6 members and were on scene for 6 hours.

Earlier in the week, the department responded to a wildfire around 5:30 Monday (August 15) in Centennial Park near the bike track/jumps.

“It was approximately 10 feet by 10 feet in size and was difficult to access due to its location in thick brush and terrain.” Hollander said, “We’ve had fires in the past in that location and it causes us certainly some concern. Based on the evidence there it appears to be human-caused and nobody was there when we arrived.”