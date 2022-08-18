- Advertisement -

Quesnel City Council has approved the purchase of a new fuel card reader at the airport.

Thomas Grant is the Airport and Transit Supervisor.

“In June of 2022, VISA announced that in October of 2022 they will no longer accept fuel card readers that do not have the chip function. It’s expected that all other major credit card companies will soon follow. The airport has the M3000 model that is swipe only, and would need to purchase the M4000 model which has the chip reader.”

Grant told Council that fuel sales would be drastically impacted if the system is not upgraded to the M4000 model.

“Profits from fuel sales vary year to year, averaging $68,712, but have been as high as $92,086 in 2017. The estimated cost for the purchase and installation of a new fuel card reader is $35,000.”

Council will pay for the new equipment by using money out of the airport surplus.