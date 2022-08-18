- Advertisement -

Access to the Chilko-Newton Road, South of Henry’s Crossing, will be closed to the general public from September 1st to October 31st.

This is a temporary closure in response to increased grizzly bear activity in the upper Chilko River area during the salmon spawning season.

The Chilko-Newton road was temporarily closed in the fall of 2021 for the same reason.

The Ministry of Land, Water, and Resource Stewardship says the closure is intended to help reduce the potential for human-bear conflicts, which could result in serious harm to people, bears, or both. It will also help mitigate the increasing concern of bears becoming habituated to the presence of humans

“There are people who are exempt from the closure of the Chilko-Newton Road, including private landowners, those who operate lodges, and their registered guests,” the Ministry said.

The Nemiah Valley Road further south leads to Chilko Lake and will not be impacted by the Chilko-Newton Road closure.

The Nemiah Valley Road passes through the Tsilhqhot’in Declared Title Area.

The Province of BC is working with the Tsilqhot’in Nation and specifically with the Xeni Gwet’in on a long-term management plan for the area.