The Meadow Lake wildfire west of 70 Mile House is now being classified as being held.

That is from Fire Information Officer Erin Bull at the Cariboo Fire Centre.

Bull said with the current conditions it’s not expected to grow any further beyond its existing boundaries and the size of the fire is still 20 hectares so that hasn’t changed within the last day.

“Yesterday crews established a hose-lay around the perimeter of the fire and today (August 17) they are focused on delivering water to the fire. There are about 51 firefighters on site today,” Bull said.

And when asked what the fire Danger Rating is currently in the Cariboo Fire Centre Bull says it’s more moderate in the North and high in the South.