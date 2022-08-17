- Advertisement -

To help students fund their post-secondary studies in the 2022-23 academic year, the Government of Canada has temporarily doubled their Canada Student Grants.

Gordon Down, Director of Student Awards and Financial Aid at Thompson Rivers University, said this is the final year of the 3 COVID year investments for students to take advantage of this extra funding for full-time and part-time students.

“The doubling of the Grants was one of the measures along with the CERB Funding back during the pandemic that the Government announced and this is one of the last remaining pieces of the package of various funding. It effectively takes all of the ongoing Federal Grants that have been around for quite a few years and doubles the amount to give students additional help.”

For a regular full-time student, Down said that could mean going from $3,000 in grants up to $6,000 and if you have dependants there are a variety of specialized grants that are also doubled so that could be even higher.

These grants for part-time students are available for up to $3,600 and for students with permanent disabilities they are also doubled.

All course study start dates are eligible as long as they are prior to August 1, 2023.

There’s still time for anyone who has been thinking about enrolling to apply to Thompson Rivers University (TRU).

More information can be found at tru.ca/awards