36-year old Jennifer Bach is due back in Supreme Court on July 10th, 2023.

Seven days have been set aside for her trial.

Bach has elected to be tried by a Supreme Court Justice alone.

She’s facing one count each of unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, and possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.

A charge of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose has been dismissed.

40-year old Trent Gullickson, who was also charged in connection with this case, was found to be unfit to stand trial.

The charges date back to July of 2020.

According to RCMP, the Cariboo Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit stopped a vehicle during an active firearms investigation, and that a search revealed a dozen firearms, 8 pellet guns, prohibited magazines, and several hundred rounds of ammunition.