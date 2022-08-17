- Advertisement -

Pavement repairs for Thunder Mountain Speedway will be underway as soon as next week, thanks to Councils approval.

Before the approval however, there was a big discussion on sending city staff beyond city boundaries. Essentially, Council Policy number 186 was looking to be repealed by Councillor Nelson, which would allow for city staff to work beyond city boundaries. Rather than it being fully repealed, Council will be looking into making changes to the Policy. This will be discussed in a future council meeting.

Once that discussion concluded, was when Council took a look into Thunder Mountain Speedway, and the repairs needed to get done, since the track is outside city boundaries.

As of right now, work is already going on ahead for the speedway.

- Advertisement -

“There is a contractor inside the city limits here that does patching, and crack sealing, so he (Vice President at Thunder Mountain Speedway) reached out to him, and he was supposed to head out there and give him a quote on what it would cost to do.” says Rob Warnock, Director of Municipal Services for the City of Williams Lake.

“And he actually did all their crack sealing this spring.”

The speedway should be repaired next week, before their upcoming race on Friday, August 26th.

For more information on Thunder Mountain Speedway, you can visit their website here.