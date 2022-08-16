- Advertisement -

BC Wildfire Service crews are engaged in a wildfire burning south of Meadow Lake west of 70 Mile House.

Cariboo Fire Information Officer Erin Bull said it was discovered yesterday and is currently 20 hectares in size and remains classified as out of control at this time.

Bull said it was heavily actioned by air tankers and that personnel and heavy equipment remained on site overnight to monitor the fire and constructed a machine guard around the perimeter.

“We did have water skimmers attending this morning for a couple of hours and today we have about 47 personnel, 4 helicopters, and 4 pieces of heavy equipment and the fire is demonstrating lower intensity fire behavior today.”

Bull added that no structures are currently threatened by this fire.

The two wildfires in the Quesnel Fire zone, one south of Baezaeko River, and the Kluskus Forest Service Road are both under control.

“We are in the mop-up stages on those fires which means they are not expected to grow any further and we will be scanning both of them with an infrared scanner tomorrow just to identify any hot spots that might be remaining,” Bull said.