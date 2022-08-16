- Advertisement -

A mini heatwave will settle into the Cariboo starting tomorrow.

Although it will only last for a couple of days, Environment Canada Meteorologist Derek Lee said a couple of records could be set or tied

“The temperatures we are forecasting may set a record or get very close to tying a record for Thursday (August 18). For the 100 Mile House area, we have a high of 34 forecasted and the previous record was 33.5 in 2012. The same thing for the Williams Lake area, the record for August 18th is 31.8 degrees again from 2012, and we are expecting a high to be 33 degrees.”

Lee added the Cariboo has a ridge of high pressure coming into the region beginning tomorrow that will bring warm temperatures and mainly sunny skies up until Thursday and that short-lived heat will go away by Friday, and by Friday and into the weekend we will get a little more cloud and perhaps some showers and thunderstorms returning through the weekend.

Lee noted that temperatures in the Cariboo have been above the seasonal average by one to two degrees.