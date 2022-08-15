- Advertisement -

100 Mile House RCMP was called to an area in 108 Mile House for a report of a suspicious occurrence in the Sepa parking lot.

North District RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson said when police arrived just after 5:30 Sunday (August 14) a pickup truck with one person inside was seen in the parking lot.

“Upon closer examination, police discover the individual deceased.” Saunderson said in a release, “There is no reason to believe the circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious.”

BC Coroners Service has conduct of the investigation.

No further information will be released.