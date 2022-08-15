- Advertisement -

The BC General Employees Union, including 289 members in Williams Lake, 179 in Quesnel and 52 in 100 Mile House, served 72-hour strike notice on Friday.

Union officials say they will be begin with targeted strike action, and it is unclear at this point which worksites will be picketed.

The Labour Relations Board has set essential service levels for some services.

The union, which represents wildfire fighters, social workers, sheriffs and correctional officers, as well as employees in BC liquor and cannabis stores and warehouses, says it is not returning to the bargaining table right now because the gap between where the two sides are on wages is still far too wide.

“Our members have been crystal clear since day one that their priority this round of bargaining was cost of living protection for their wages,” said Stephanie Smith, BCGEU president and chair of the union’s public service bargaining committee.

“The bottom line is they’re not asking for anything that MLAs don’t already have. The strike vote in June and issuing strike notice today is a message to government that our members are serious.”

The most recent contract between the union and the Public Service Agency expired on April 1st.

(With files by Darin Bain-MyPGNow)