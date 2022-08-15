- Advertisement -

Erin Bull, a Fire Information Officer at the Cariboo Fire Centre, says two wildfires were discovered in the Quesnel fire zone on Friday and Saturday.

“They were actually both discovered from a fire lookout tower, neighbouring us in the Prince George Fire Center. The Kluskus Forest Service Road wildfire is approximately 34 kilometres east of Kluskus Lakes, and the south of Baezeako River wildfire is approximately 20 kilometres east of the Itcho Ulkatcho Park. The Kluskus wildfire is approximately 3 hectares, and the south of Baezaeko River wildfire is about 3.8 hectares.”

Bull says they responded to these wildfires quickly.

“Both these fires had an air tanker actioning them when they were initially discovered. We also have initial attack crews on scene. Today there are a number of initial attack fire fighters and contract fire fighters attending both of these fires. They are both at this time being held, which means we are feeling pretty confident that they are not going to grow any further beyond their current boundaries.”

- Advertisement -

The Baezaeko River wildfire is now listed as being under control.

Bull says both wildfires are suspected to be lighting caused and are not threatening any structures.

There are now just three active wildfires in the Cariboo Fire Centre.

The other is a small fire south of Canoe Creek, are is also listed as under control.