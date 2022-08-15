- Advertisement -

Stats Canada released the 2021 Crime Severity Index for the Cariboo region.

In the municipal boundaries of Quesnel, crime severity went down six percent compared to 2020. The number went down from 262.58 to 246.83, with this being the second year in a row the numbers have gone down.

Stats Canada’s breakdown for the municipal boundaries of Quesnel can be found here.

In the Quesnel rural areas (CRD Areas A, B, C, I and a small portion of D), crime severity was down by 25.83 percent from 2020. The numbers from 2020 to 2021 were 78.86 to 58.49.

- Advertisement -

Stats Canada’s breakdown for the Quesnel rural areas can be found here.

For Williams Lake’s municipal boundaries, the numbers were down 23.43 percent. The 2020 to 2021 numbers were 280.33 to 214.64.

Stats Canada’s breakdown for the Williams Lake’s municipal boundaries can be found here.

Rural Williams Lake (CRD areas D,E,F) crime severity was up 1.79 percent. The numbers went up from 75.23 to 76.58.

Stats Canada’s breakdown for rural Williams Lake can be found here.

In the District of 100 Mile House and CRD areas G,H,L, the crime severity index shows a 50.44 percent increase. The numbers shot up from 68.80 to 103.50.

Stats Canada’s breakdown for 100 Mile House can be found here.