The Community Energy Association is having their Electric Vehicle Discovery tour coming to the Cariboo next week.

On August 16th, the EV Tour will be making a stop at the 100 Mile House Visitor Centre, then to the Alive After 5, Spirit Square Stage in Quesnel. The tour will allow people to learn more about electric vehicles by asking drivers, with some events allowing test drives of the Mustang Mach-E.

“I would say really the goal is to increase people’s awareness of electric vehicles. says Rob Van Adrichem, Director of External Relations for the Community Energy Association.

“Transportation as a sector is the number one emitter of greenhouse gas emissions in rural parts of Canada.”

When it comes to electric vehicles, a topic that gets brought up is charging stations. Especially in smaller cities and towns, there may only be a few or even no charging stations.

Van Adrichem believes that people will see more of these stations, as they gradually increase, allowing for electric vehicles to be a real option.

For more information on the tour, you can visit the Community Energy Association’s website here.