Kamloops RCMP is seeking the publics assistance in locating Miles Quigley, who didn’t arrive at his residence as planned yesterday afternoon.

Miles was going home to Sheridan Lake on his silver 1991 Honda motorcycle, and was last seen leaving Versatile Drive in Kamloops and heading on Highway 5 North, just after 1:30 yesterday (August 11th) afternoon.

He was expected to arrive home at approximately 3:30pm but failed to arrive as planned. When Miles had not arrived by 5pm, he was reported missing to the RCMP.

Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the Kamloops RCMP states in a release, “Miles’ family and police are concerned for his wellbeing. We are asking anyone who may have been traveling on Highway 5 on August 11 between 1 and 5 p.m. and may have seen Miles or his motorcycle to call the Kamloops RCMP.”

Miles is described as:

66-year-old Caucasian man

5’9”

approximately 141 lbs

blonde hair

brown eyes

He was last seen wearing a blue and black coat, navy rain pants and a black helmet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP Detachment or local police.