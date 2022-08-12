- Advertisement -

The Spokane Braves have withdrawn from the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s (KIJHL) upcoming season.

The withdrawal slightly changes the 100 Mile House Wranglers schedule, as the two teams were supposed to face off on December 10th. Now, the Wranglers will play the North Okanagan Knights in 100 Mile House, on the same day.

The Spokane Braves had to withdraw from this upcoming season due to not being able to have a full team that met the covid restrictions.

“It’s too bad, because Spokane has been a long time member of our league, and see them have so much difficulty to get back running after this covid stuff.” says Greg Aiken, President of the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

“When you face this kind of situation, it’s really too bad.”

Aiken added that he hasn’t heard anything from the league in terms of a dispersal draft, or if the Braves had any players signed to begin with.

For more information on the Spokane Braves withdrawing from this upcoming season, you can check the KIJHL’s website here.