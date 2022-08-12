- Advertisement -

Final preparations for another weekend of rodeo action are underway.

The Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo Association will be holding two performances both starting at 1 tomorrow and Sunday afternoon at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds.

President of the Association, Kelly Walls said they’re looking forward to fans returning to this annual event which has been on hiatus for the last two years due to COVID.

“Everything’s coming together,” Walls said, “From what I gathered from the BCRA Office that we have the largest rodeo so far this year.”

She noted that there’s plenty of other rodeo action taking place this weekend, Team Roping Finals in Kamloops, Little Britches Rodeo in 100 Mile House, and a BCRA Rodeo in Redstone.

“We have tickets on sale starting today (August 12) until 5:30 tonight,” Walls said, “then we’re back open at 6 tomorrow morning, it’s cash only. The grandstand we are opening at 11 so you can come in and get a seat. We will also have security so we’re asking no large bags, everybody will be checked.”

Walls added that on Sunday at 12:45 they will be doing an induction into the BC Cowboy Hall of Fame just before the rodeo and there will be 11 new inductees in total from the years 2020, 2021, and 2022.

She thanked the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo Board of Directors, the sponsors, the support from the residents of Williams Lake, and the volunteers who are coming out to help put on this 2-day event.