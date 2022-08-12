- Advertisement -

Some of yesterdays (August 11th) wildfires have continued burning into today, along with a couple other new ones starting up.

Yesterdays story on the wildfires can be found here.

According to the Cariboo Fire Centre, initial attack and contract crews are responding to fires today, and have been making good progress. It’s also believed that the fires were caused by lightning that went through the Cariboo.

As of right now, there are eight wildfires taking place, with one being out of control, three are being held, and four are under control.



“Most of our initial attack crews are engaged on fires today, but we do maintain initial attack capacity to respond to any new starts we may receive.” says Erin Bull, Fire Information Officer for the Cariboo Fire Centre.

“There is a potential for thunderstorms and lightning to develop again today, so that could result in a new start.”

Bull added that they have moving personnel, and 5 helicopters ready to go in case there’s a need for bucketing.

As of right now, the Fire Danger Rating is currently moderate to high in most of the Cariboo region, but some low points in the Chilcotin zone.

You can find a map of all the current wildfires in the province on the BC Wilfire Dashboard here.