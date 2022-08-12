- Advertisement -

The Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo is returning for it’s 30th year after its two year hiatus, but this time it’ll have a different look.

This year, the indoor rodeo is taking the fun outdoors to the Stampede Grounds this weekend. The switch will allow for more people to attend, adding 3000 more seats, to the original 1000.

The rodeo will be taking place on August 13th and 14th, starting at 1:00pm.

For those looking to lace up their skates and shoot some pucks, the Williams Lake Recreational Hockey League has you covered.

The Williams Lake Rec League is looking for teams to join the fun. There are two divisions teams can join, one being 18+, playing Monday to Friday evenings, and the second being 40+ playing Sunday evenings.

The Williams Lake Recreational Hockey League runs from September until March, with registration closing on September 1st. If you want to enter a team, email wlrechockey@gmail.com.

The Park Play Days only has a few weeks left for kids to participate in.

The free event runs every weekday, with Monday and Wednesday being at Centennial Park in 100 Mile House, and Fridays at Kiwanis Park in Williams Lake. There are two sessions per day, with the first running from 10:00am to 12:00pm, and 12:30pm to 2:30pm.

The final day for the Park Play Days will be Friday, August 26th.